Shadow Minister Who Lost Son To Epilepsy Begs For Cannabis Oil Law Change

Andy McDonald with his son Rory who died age 16 Andy McDonald with his son Rory, who died age 16

A Labour MP who suffered the “unbearable pain” of losing a son to epilepsy has begged ministers to give doctors power to administer medicinal cannabis.

Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald, whose 16-year-old son Rory died in 2006, has written to Home Secretary Sajid Javid asking him to liberalise the law “in the hope that further deaths can be avoided”.

The Middlesbrough MP said that while he and his wife, Sally, did not rely on cannabis oil to treat Rory, they tried every possible medication regime to save their son, including the Ketogenic diet.

But Rory eventually fell into “status” - a prolonged epileptic episode - and never recovered.

The couple have a second son, Freddie, 23, who also suffers from epilepsy and requires round-the-clock care.

In his letter to the government, McDonald calls on ministers to take “all necessary steps” to ensure the “secure” supply of treatment.

He joins a growing coalition of MPs, doctors and medical experts who believe cannabis-derived substances can improve the lives of those living with intractable epilepsy.

He said: “I am firmly of the view that when paediatricians and neurologists are struggling with intractable epilepsy cases, if in their considered medial view, cannabis oil would be efficacious, then they should be permitted to administer it, safe in the knowledge that it is lawful to do so.