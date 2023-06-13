This Is The Best Position To Sleep In During A Heatwave

Catherine McQueen via Getty Images

There’s nothing more uncomfortable than sleeping during a heatwave. Sleeping outside in the sun? Perfect. Trying to get 8 hours of sleep in your humid bedroom? Impossible.

Especially since we’re more prone to feeling tired due to the high temperatures. It’s probably one of the worst things about being hot in the UK. So, what do you do if you’re struggling to get some shut-eye during a heatwave?

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Levitex shared his three tips for sleeping in intense heat. He first suggests taking a cold shower. It might feel freezing at first but your body will feel cool after.

Secondly, this might seem like an obvious suggestion, but you should try sleeping on your side.

“If you’re comfortable you’re going to move around less, so those of who say that you toss and turn all night that’s because you’re on an unsupportive lying surface,” he says.

He continues: “If you can get yourself on your side, that’s going to allow more heat to come off your body particularly just above the sacrum,” he adds.

Advertisement

Lastly, the spokesperson says we should be careful of materials that say “cool to touch.”

It may feel cool when you touch those materials but when you lie on them, it’s a different story.

Tempur sleep expert and chartered psychologist, Suzy Reading emphasises the importance of preparing and adjusting our sleeping environment and routines in order to beat the heat.

Other ways you can keep cool before you go to bed according to Reading are:

Ventilation

Adopt Mediterranean practices by keeping curtains and blinds drawn during the day but keep windows open to allow cool air in. Use light coloured curtains as metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter. Open windows at night to allow air to circulate and create a through-draught together by opening windows and doors in different rooms and wedge doors open.

A fan is a useful solution to cool your environment in warmer weather and is more affordable than air conditioning. Try turning a fan on for 30 minutes before going to bed to cool your bedroom before sleep. There are several ultra-quiet models available today, although some find the humming noise soothing to drift off to sleep too.

Hydration

Drinking plenty of water in warm weather will help you keep cool during the day and night. Sometimes hunger is a sign that you’re thirsty too.

Cucumbers, salad leaves, melons, strawberries and berries contain lots of water, which also helps to increase your hydration levels. Ensure there is water by the bed should you wake up thirsty in the night and add ice to water bottles. Avoid excess alcohol as this is dehydrating.

Advertisement

Breathing techniques

Sitali breathing is a yoga breathing practice and a way to make cool air yourself. It’s best to be seated. On inhalation only, curl up your tongue like a straw and sip in your breath through your tongue, the air will feel very cool.

Then close your mouth and exhale slowly through your nose. This is a soothing and cooling practice to use before bed to help you relax. Just five minutes can be very effective and is a meditative way to prepare for sleep.

Lights and devices

Plugged-in devices and lightbulbs emit heat and contribute to the overall temperature of a room.