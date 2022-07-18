So, Should You Actually Close Your Windows During A Heatwave?

If the sun shines directly into your home, you should close your curtains to try and keep rooms as cool as possible on the hottest days of the year.

“If your house does experience more sunlight throughout the day, it’s recommended you keep your curtains, shutters and blinds shut to stop the sunlight from beaming into your home,” Lucy Askew, a spokesperson for Hillarys blinds previously told HuffPost UK.

“This will keep things marginally cooler and slightly more bearable during heatwaves.”

Nye adds: “You may even want to opt for blackout curtains to keep windows covered and block the sunlight out completely.”

Should you put foil on your windows?