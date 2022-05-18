This Is How Much (More) Water You Need To Drink On A Hot Day

EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS via Getty Images

Rejoice, for the sun is finally sunning. But with great sunshine comes the risk of great dehydration.

If you’ve been sitting in the garden while working from home, sweating it out on your commute, sunbathing on your days off, or just bowling out and about during the warm weather, you’re probably feeling a lot thirstier than usual.

As we all know, warm weather makes us sweat more, leaving us at risk of dehydrating as that water leaves our body. That means we need to drink up.

While we’re encouraged to drink at least a litre of water on an average day, how much should we be consuming when it’s really hot out?

How much water should you drink on a hot day?

The NHS recommends drinking 1.2 litres of water per day (six to eight glasses), but some experts advise a much higher amount, suggesting we drink up to three litres – spaced throughout the day.

Bhaskar Somani, a consultant urological surgeon at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, told the Yorkshire Evening Post the UK needs a “radical culture change towards the consumption of water” if the country is to stay hydrated during a heatwave.

As with anything, too much of a thing can be dangerous, including water. You shouldn’t drink more than a litre of water within an hour, advises Medical News.

Drinking too much in a short space of time can lead to water intoxication – or overhydration – when the normal balance of electrolytes in your body exceeds safe limits. This disturbs your brain functions and in rare cases can be fatal.

So how do you drink the right amount of water for you? Firstly, identify when you need to drink more.

What are the the symptoms of dehydration?

Signs you are dehydrated can include:

Headache

Feeling thirsty

Dark yellow and strong smelling urine

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded

Tiredness

Dry mouth, lips and eyes

Sweating less than usual

Urinating fewer than four times a day.

How can you lower your risk of dehydration?

The NHS says you can reduce the risk of dehydration by:

Drinking fluids when you feel any dehydration symptoms

If you find it hard to drink because you feel sick or have been sick, start with small sips and then gradually drink more

Using a spoon to make it easier for your child to swallow the fluids

Drinking enough during the day so your pee is a pale clear colour

Drinking when there’s a higher risk of dehydrating. For example, if you’re vomiting, sweating or you have diarrhoea

For children, as well as water, you can give them hydrating foods and drinks that they’ll also enjoy, including ice cream, yoghurts, lollies, and soups.

Three easy hacks for staying hydrated

Invest in a good water bottle

There’s no shortage of snazzy water bottles about. You could pick a smart one that tracks how much water you’ve consumed or simply one that looks pretty and nice to hold. Sometimes the right kit does help.

Embrace the power of electrolytes

There’s a reason sports people love them – the same reason your mum used to give you Lucozade after you’d had a stomach bug. Dehydration can cause electrolyte imbalance in your body – when the concentration of essential minerals your brain needs to function is out of whack with the amount of water in your body. Sip an electrolyte drink or try a rehydrating sachet or tablet like Phizz (which contains electrolytes and multivitamins) to get back to a balance.

Drink small sips, not big gulps

How can you consume more liquid in the day without needing to go to the loo every five minutes and losing it? Well, the secret might be in how you drink it.