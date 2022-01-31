We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

From boosting brain function to keeping your skin clear, drinking enough water is one of the simplest yet most vital things you can do to positively benefit your health.

So picking up the perfect water bottle is a great way to make sure you’re staying consistent with your sipping – whether you’re in the office, at the gym, or just always on the go.

Whether you’re just after something simple and spill-proof, or are looking to invest in an insulated model that’ll keep your drinks cold all day, we’ve got you covered with our round-up of options.