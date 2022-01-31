Life

14 Sleek And Chic Water Bottles To Suit Every Budget And Need

Choose from these sporty and stylish water bottles to guarantee you'll keep sipping your daily litres.

From boosting brain function to keeping your skin clear, drinking enough water is one of the simplest yet most vital things you can do to positively benefit your health.

So picking up the perfect water bottle is a great way to make sure you’re staying consistent with your sipping – whether you’re in the office, at the gym, or just always on the go.

Whether you’re just after something simple and spill-proof, or are looking to invest in an insulated model that’ll keep your drinks cold all day, we’ve got you covered with our round-up of options.

1
Amazon
Chilly’s Series 2 Bottle (500ml)
A cult classic, Chilly’s are famous for their simple and seamless bottles that promise to keep your drinks cool for the full 24 hours. Plus, they’re available in pretty much every possible colour and design!

Get one for £30 on Amazon
2
Amazon
The Gym Keg Sports Water Bottle (2.2l)
With its huge water capacity, gym-goers will never have to worry about queueing up at the water fountain again. Big but not bulky, the built-in carry handle makes carrying this beastly bottle a breeze.

Get it for £17.99 on Amazon
3
Amazon
Stojo Collapsible Bottle (592ml)
Always after ways to free up some precious space in your bag? Perfect for hydration on the go, this handy collapsible bottle can be stowed away with ease once you’ve finished your drink.

Get it for £19.49 on Amazon
4
Amazon
S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle (750ml)
With their triple-layer insulation and simple yet chic design, S’well bottles are both fashionable and functional. And best of all, they can keep a whole bottle of wine cool for 24 hours!

Get it for £34.84 on Amazon
5
Amazon
Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle (1l)
Looking to add a little extra flavour to your water? This water bottle not only has a full length infusion basket, but also comes with a downloadable ebook of 27 delicious infusion recipes for you to try.

Get it for £16.97 on Amazon
6
Amazon
Corkcicle Stainless Steel Canteen (750ml)
Super functional, this Corkcicle bottle boasts easy-grip flat sides made from premium grade stainless steel and a wide mouth designed for ice cubes. Plus, we love the sheer range of retro colourways to choose from.

Get it for £33 on Amazon
7
Amazon
Brita Water Filter Bottle (600ml)
In this Brita bottle, the clever MicroDisc reduces chlorine and organic impurities, while ensuring your water still retains all key minerals. A great way to enjoy pure and tasty water from any tap.

Get it for £12.55 on Amazon
8
Amazon
Camelbak Eddy Drinking Bottle (750ml)
If you’re after sipping through a straw while still saving the turtles, then look no further than Camelbak. Just lightly bite down on the ergonomic mouthpiece to release the fluid – and the valve closes on its own when you’re finished.

Get it for £17.49 on Amazon
9
Amazon
Bkr Jet Water Bottle (500ml)
These pure glass bottles boast grippy silicone sleeves that not only look great, but also make them stylist and super easy to hold. And we love that as well as the sleek black finish, there's also a range of on-trend pastel shades to choose from.

Get it for £28 on Amazon
10
Amazon
Cambridge Rainforest Reusable Water Bottle (750ml)
With its artistic rainforest design, and leak-proof bamboo lid, this stylish glass bottle has a really earthy feel to it. Plus, its slender design means it will fit comfortably into your bag and most car cup holders.

Get it for £11.45 on Amazon
11
Amazon
memobottle A6 (375ML)
To be honest, we’re unsure why nobody has thought of making bottles flat before! Easy to squeeze into both bag and coat pockets, the genius shape makes transporting your water bottle a breeze.

Get it for £25 on Amazon
12
Amazon
Ion8 Leak Proof Slim Water Bottle (500ML)
Perfect for throwing in your sports bag, this plastic bottle can be locked closed to ensure no leaks or spillages. It’s also dishwasher-safe, affordable, and available in a wide-range of colours.

Get it for £10.99 on Amazon
13
Amazon
Favofit Water Bottle With Time Markings (1l)
If you’re always forgetting to finish your water, then the time markings on this handy bottle will help ensure you get your recommended 2l a day. Plus, it comes with a strainer for infusing fruit and tea.

Get it for £14.99 on Amazon
14
Amazon
Ocean Bottle (500ml)
There isn’t really a liquids-based situation that this bottle can’t accommodate. Want a cold drink? Twist the dual opening lid to add ice. Need a cuppa on the go? The vacuum thermos will keep your tea warm – and you can even sip it out of the handy drinking cup!

Get it for £40 on Amazon
