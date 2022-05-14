Struggle To Drink Enough Water? These Phizz Tablets Could Do The Trick

Getty/Phizz Phizz tablets hydrate you – in a healthy way

Working out in the gym, going for a run or generally in need of a hydration boost? We know the feeling.

When you want to increase your energy, it’s easy to reach for the obvious boosters. But there are only so many protein bars, energy drinks and caffeine-charged coffees that you can take. And in excess, none are great for you.

Which is where Phizz comes in. Described as the lovechild of Berocca and Lucozade, these effervescent multivitamin electrolyte tablets are designed to keep you hydrated and up your energy, but in a healthy way.

We all know the key to staying alert, stimulated and vitalised is drinking water. Our bodies naturally lose it every day – especially after a workout.

The NHS Eatwell Guide suggests we should be trying to drink six to eight glasses to compensate for the amount of water we lose on the daily – which is about 1.2 to 1.5 litres. But getting those glasses in can be a challenge.

Phizz’s two-in-one formula replenishes the water you need without having to drink your body weight in H20. It also contain the four main electrolytes you lose through sweating (sodium, potassium, magnesium and zinc).

A recommended two tablets in 300ml of water can triple your normal water intake.

Not drinking enough water leads to dehydration. Even in its mildest form, this can give you difficulty concentrating, headaches, irritability, lethargy, and sleepiness. Sound familiar?

Factor in last night’s happy hour drink(s), that lunchtime spin class, 5k run or even just sitting at your desk under the office air con, and you’ll be craving more. Phizz sorts out that hydration and is also formulated to boost you with 18 vitamins and antioxidants, including more vitamin C that three oranges, more potassium than a banana and as much zinc as 600g of spinach.

The tablets comes in two fruity flavours – orange and apple & blackcurrant – and they’re vegan-friendly as well as gluten, soy and GMO-free. Each tube contains enough tablets for 20 drinks.

More than 50 teams across the football Premier League & Championship use Phizz in training, but it’s not just for pros. Instagram is full of people taking them before, during and after workouts, while others tame them on holiday to tackle jet lag and/or their hangovers (because we all need that help from time to time).