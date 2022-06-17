21 Tweets About Brits Trying (And Failing) To Work Through A Heatwave

Anyone who lives in the UK knows our personalities centre around the weather. Considering it rains a high percentage of the time in this country of ours, it only make sense. So when a heatwave decides to appear out of nowhere the whole country starts buzzing.
With what emotion, however, depends on your weather temperament. When it’s sunny, everything can feel more manageable. It’s easier to get outside, and you generally feel more alive.
But not everyone enjoys being in a heatwave, especially when we have to work through one. Either way, everyone has thoughts around the high temperatures this week and here’s what they are.
Extreme heat in the UK is not it
Working in the heat is near impossible
And it’s worse for some than others
Not least the hay fever gang
Air con, what air con?
If there was ever a time to work from home, it’s now
But even though it’s bloody hot we still love it
