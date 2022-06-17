Life

21 Tweets About Brits Trying (And Failing) To Work Through A Heatwave

"Shout out to all the lucky ones working from home today in their pants."

Life Reporter

Mindful Media via Getty Images

Anyone who lives in the UK knows our personalities centre around the weather. Considering it rains a high percentage of the time in this country of ours, it only make sense. So when a heatwave decides to appear out of nowhere the whole country starts buzzing.

With what emotion, however, depends on your weather temperament. When it’s sunny, everything can feel more manageable. It’s easier to get outside, and you generally feel more alive.

But not everyone enjoys being in a heatwave, especially when we have to work through one. Either way, everyone has thoughts around the high temperatures this week and here’s what they are.

Extreme heat in the UK is not it

Working in the heat is near impossible

And it’s worse for some than others

Not least the hay fever gang

Air con, what air con?

If there was ever a time to work from home, it’s now

But even though it’s bloody hot we still love it

Oh, and spare a thought for the Scots

Suggest a correction
workMoney & workfunny tweetssummerheatwave