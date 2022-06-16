Getty/HuffPost UK Me and my nasal spray.

We see you filling up the paddling pool, dusting off the barbie and fighting over the last piña colada tinnie in M&S, but we will not be joining in your shenanigans.

Because for the hay fever sufferers of the UK, a heatwave means stinging eyes, a scratchy throat, headaches, tiredness and hiding indoors until it’s all over. (Or popping antihistamines like Tic Tacs to join in the fun, but moaning about it all day. Either way.)

The Met Office’s pollen forecast is on red across most of the country this week, with “very high” levels of pollen (and suffering) expected.

Cloudless, sunny skies enable plants and trees to produce more pollen and a lack of rain contributes to a high concentration in the air, which is simply delightful.

It’s got us all asking one important question:

If you don’t have hayfever, how does it feel to really be gods favourite? — Teg Jones (@Teganjonesx) June 7, 2022

As any hay fever sufferer knows, the only good thing about this dastardly allergy is having the excuse to be melodramatic.

So, to make you and your sorry ass feel momentarily better, we’ve scoured the internet for the best hay fever memes and tweets of the week.

Enjoy your 30 seconds of happiness.

Forcing yourselves to enjoy a nice country walk when you both have crippling hayfever pic.twitter.com/V2KuTKctRp — Her Spagesty the Queen 👑 (@YesMissMurphy) June 16, 2022

me excited for summer vs me when summer arrives and the hayfever hits pic.twitter.com/vlR1EMoRXe — ophelia (@annabel_lea) June 13, 2022

I do not want it to be hayfever I want it to be byefever — ophelia (@annabel_lea) June 13, 2022

Hayfever lyf x pic.twitter.com/86OYNw0887 — M . C . R (@MoniqueCherrie) June 16, 2022

“So, how bad is your hayfever?” pic.twitter.com/5UlNwu4Sym — Kieran ⭐️⭐️ (@KizzleKicks7) June 13, 2022

Hayfever has finished me off 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/jDEptcTxoZ — SAiTA TRiLLY (@SaitaTrilly) June 15, 2022

Morning my fellow hayfever people who can barely see or breathe this morning ☀️ pic.twitter.com/qDZYhOxpfb — James 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@jamesbrinning) June 16, 2022

We put too much energy into putting boring men on the moon and not enough to curing hayfever, I’m brave enough to say it — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 15, 2022

Them: “How’s the hayfever today? I hear the pollen count is high...

Me: pic.twitter.com/TolkAW2Gum — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) June 16, 2022

Hay fever is flogging me beyond belief, it’s like the pollen has been lifting weights — KING KAYODE. (@Unkle_K) June 12, 2022

People who don’t have hayfever: Stop being so negative about Summer! Summer is amazing



People with hayfever: pic.twitter.com/CavJV6sc5x — megan townsend (@mmtowns) June 13, 2022

"how can you not like summer?"



people w hayfever rn: pic.twitter.com/eaFZapx5WO — KAAYALL (@mistry_kyle) June 15, 2022

Well, at least we have each other...