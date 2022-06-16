We see you filling up the paddling pool, dusting off the barbie and fighting over the last piña colada tinnie in M&S, but we will not be joining in your shenanigans.
Because for the hay fever sufferers of the UK, a heatwave means stinging eyes, a scratchy throat, headaches, tiredness and hiding indoors until it’s all over. (Or popping antihistamines like Tic Tacs to join in the fun, but moaning about it all day. Either way.)
The Met Office’s pollen forecast is on red across most of the country this week, with “very high” levels of pollen (and suffering) expected.
Cloudless, sunny skies enable plants and trees to produce more pollen and a lack of rain contributes to a high concentration in the air, which is simply delightful.
It’s got us all asking one important question:
As any hay fever sufferer knows, the only good thing about this dastardly allergy is having the excuse to be melodramatic.
So, to make you and your sorry ass feel momentarily better, we’ve scoured the internet for the best hay fever memes and tweets of the week.
Enjoy your 30 seconds of happiness.