Sorry But You're Probably Making Your Toothbrush Mouldy

According to Uswitch, new research has revealed that almost two thirds (62%) of people claim to have had an issue with mould in their home at least once, with conditions in the home the most common reason for the spread of mould.

While mould can be found anywhere in the home, a dentist is warning that mould could grow on your toothbrush, deep within the bristles.

Apart from just being generally a bit grim, this is concerning as, according to the NHS, exposure to mould can cause sneezing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rash. Worryingly, mould can also cause asthma attacks.

Dentist warns about mould on toothbrushes

Dr Ellie Phillips, a preventative dentist that is on a mission to help people to avoid ‘unnecessary treatment’ posted a video on TikTok warning about the possibility of mould growing on toothbrushes.

In the video, Phillips says that while we’re all aware of how harmful mould can be and work to keep it out of our homes, one place we forget to look after is our toothbrushes.

She adds that toothbrushes “get really dirty” especially when close to a toilet, in a damp climate, and in humid bathrooms. Of course, humidity is the ideal breeding ground for mould and Phillips says it actually allows harmful bacteria to multiply inside the bristles, around the “deeper sides and parts of your toothbrush.”

Unfortunately, the dentist revealed that there is no way to quickly clean this saying, “you can’t wash these bristles well enough, you can’t dip them in hot water and try to boil them.”

The only way to combat this is to dry your toothbrush for 24 hours. This means not leaving it in a busy bathroom for homes with multiple occupants, nor in a shower. Instead, store it upright in a bedroom or kitchen, “somewhere in the window where it can dry in the sunshine.”