NHS patients are being left longer without treatment, according to new data, as waiting lists for treatment growing by 1.5 million people over the past seven years.

Research by the Labour Party published on Wednesday revealed that the number of people in England stuck on NHS waiting lists had spiked by almost two-thirds (62%) since 2011.

Meanwhile, the number of patients forced to wait six months or longer for treatment rose by almost 70,000 in a year, the report found.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth called the increases “staggering”.

“Let’s be clear, this means patients waiting longer and longer in pain, distress and anxiety,” he said.

Researchers discovered that the number of people waiting for certain treatments had increased by more than 100,000 since 2011.

While the waiting list for lung treatments spiked by 128%, lists for those suffering from joint disorders and cardiovascular disease jumped by 109% and 68% respectively.

In August last year, the number of NHS patients stuck on waiting lists breached the four million mark for the first time in ten years.