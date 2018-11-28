Exclusive: Growing Brexit Rebellion Forces Theresa May To Shelve Launch Of NHS 10-Year Plan

The growing Tory rebellion over Theresa May’s Brexit deal has forced her to shelve the launch of a long-term plan for the NHS, HuffPost UK has learned.

According to NHS England sources, the prime minister had been expected to unveil the much-anticipated 10-year plan for the health service at a hospital in Leeds on Monday, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock also pencilled in to attend.

But with May and her team focused on whipping up Conservative support for her divisive Brexit deal, the PM’s announcement has been put on ice until after Parliament’s key vote, scheduled for December 11.

With the Tories having come under repeated fire for suggesting there will be a “Brexit dividend” for the NHS, there are fears that including the NHS plan in the run up to the “meaningful vote” could risk linking new cash for the health service directly to Brexit and May’s deal.

The long-term strategy – which will see health officials set out how they intend to invest freshly-boosted NHS budgets – is now expected to be revealed until just before Christmas “at best”.

A copy of Number 10’s plan to sell May’s Brexit deal to the public ahead of the vote – as seen by POLITICO on Wednesday – showed that she will be promoting the “money” aspect of her plan on Monday.