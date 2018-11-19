Theresa May’s crucial Parliamentary alliance with the DUP has suffered its first serious cracks after the party voted with Labour on a key Commons vote on the Budget.

In an ominous move for the Prime Minister’s Brexit plans, the Northern Ireland party also refused to support the Government on a string of other measures in the Finance Bill.

The DUP, which has heavily criticised May’s proposals for exiting the EU, flexed its political muscles by abstaining on several votes, including a proposal by Jeremy Corbyn to insert a child poverty test into the legislation.

Its threat to abstain on another amendment also forced the Treasury to cave in to demands to publish the precise costs of staying in the EU, May’s plans and a no deal outcome.

The ‘warning shot’ from the DUP spoiled Downing Street’s hopes of surviving the day unscathed, though it was buoyed by the fact that Tory plotters had failed to muster their promised 48 letters calling for a vote of no confidence.

The DUP’s 10 MPs currently prop up the PM in power thanks to a ‘confidence and supply’ agreement that was hastily cobbled together after the Tories lost their Commons majority in the 2017 general election.

The DUP has secured nearly £2bn extra for Northern Ireland following the deal, with some of the funds pledge in the recent Budget.

But the party is so furious with May’s Brexit proposals that it has decided to send a shot across the Government’s bows on Monday night not to be taken for granted.