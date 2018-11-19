Theresa May should hold a Commons vote on her Brexit plans as early as this week in order to avoid Tory civil war, former Cabinet minister David Davis has urged.

The former Brexit Secretary told HuffPost UK that if MPs were to reject the Prime Minister’s plans, she would then have more time to press Brussels into agreeing a better exit plan for Britain.

Amid continuing speculation that May is close to facing a vote of no confidence in her leadership, Davis suggested that she could avoid being toppled if she acted swiftly to put her proposals before Parliament.

Some Government sources have suggested that the “meaningful vote” on the deal may not happen until the second week of December, weeks after the EU holds its summit this coming Sunday.

But Davis said that the House of Commons had such a light legislative load that it could easily hold the crunch vote as early as this Thursday, before May went to Brussels.

“The reason the party is in disarray is because a large part of it doesn’t like this deal and fears that it would be faced with a take-it-or-leave it in late December,” he said. “That’s what’s driving a lot of people, that we are going to run out of time.

“The proper way to resolve the issue is to put the deal to the Commons as soon as possible, ideally this week. There’s very little on the agenda in the Commons this Thursday, for example.

“There’s no need to wait for the EU council because this [deal] was approved by the Commission. If Parliament decides to reject it, then the Commission has got to deal with the fact that it is unacceptable to Parliament.

“It might choose to walk away and say in that case there’s no deal, I think it’s highly unlikely, but it puts the ball in their court.”

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said he was “not aware of any plans” to schedule a vote on the deal this week.

Many Tory and Labour MPs believe that May will have no choice but to hold a second Commons vote with different plans, should she be defeated the first time.