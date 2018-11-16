Michael Gove Not Quitting, As Theresa May Faces No Confidence Vote

Michael Gove has decided not to resign from Theresa May’s government, as the prime minister fights for her political life.

The environment secretary had been rumoured to be on the brink of quitting in protest at the proposed Brexit deal.

A source close to Gove said he “thinks it is important to continue working with Cabinet colleagues to ensure the best outcome for the country”.

Fresh speculation about a leadership challenge was fuelled on Friday morning as HuffPost UK revealed all Conservative Party Whips had been ordered to cancel constituency engagements and return to Westminster.

May defended her position this morning as she took questions from members of the public on LBC’s morning radio call-in show.

But she could not guarantee she had the support of the DUP, who prop up her minority government. “When this vote comes back every individual MP will decide how they will vote, whether they are DUP, Conservative, Labour, all parties within the House of Commons,” she said.

More Tory MPs, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, have gone public with demands that she quit. The calls followed the resignations of Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and work and pensions secretary Esther McVey, both of whom resigned from Cabinet just hours after May presented the draft deal for the first time.