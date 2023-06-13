Ezra Miller Attends The Flash Premiere In First Public Appearance Since Multiple Controversies

Ezra Miller at the LA premiere of The Flash Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Ezra Miller has made their first public appearance since making headlines for a string of controversies.

On Monday night, Ezra walked the red carpet at the premiere of their new film The Flash, also attended by co-star Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, as well as Jessica Chastain.

Controversy first began surrounding the former Perks Of Being A Wallflower actor in 2020, when a disturbing video emerged of them choking a fan in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Since then, they were charged with second-degree assault following an incident at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, as well as an alleged burglary in the state of Vermont.

Ezra was later accused of grooming minors by two separate sets of parents who accused the former Fantastic Beasts star of grooming their children in an exposé by Insider. They have not addressed these allegations directly.

Ezra made a rare public appearance on Monday night Leon Bennett via Getty Images

In the past year, Ezra has been keeping a low profile since announcing they would be beginning treatment for their “complex mental health issues”.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Ezra said in a statement in August.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

While a number of DC projects have been cancelled in recent history, the company maintained that their big-screen adaptation of The Flash would be going ahead as planned.

Per Global Village Space, it was previously announced that Ezra’s red carpet appearance would be their sole promotional commitment for The Flash, and they also did not speak to journalists on the red carpet.

Ezra joined the film's cast and crew on the red carpet Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Ezra previously played The Flash in Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Suicide Squad, but this marks their first time with Barry Allen as the lead character.