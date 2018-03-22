The Facebook Data Scandal Is A Wake-Up Call: We Must Take Control Of Technology, Before It Takes Control Of Us

“We see the Internet... as the vehicle for the greatest expansion of freedom in human history to date.” These are the words of internet pioneer John Perry Barlow, whose Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace claimed that the internet would free society from the tyranny of big business and the state.

If there was any doubt that this utopian vision had passed us by, this weeks revelation that Cambridge Analytica - the data analytics firm behind Donald Trump’s election campaign - had harvested millions of Facebook profiles to influence elections, leaves us in little doubt.

This is one of the clearest examples yet – alongside the Snowden revelations - of the gross perversion of Barlow’s vision. Every time we log onto Facebook, type something into Google, or buy something on Amazon, we voluntarily provide these organisations with incredibly valuable information about ourselves. These companies can use this data to understand who we are and what we are interested in.

To give you a sense of how powerful this information is, a recent study found that the things we like on Facebook can predict our gender, sexuality, religion, skin colour, relationship status and political preferences. This isn’t just a problem with Facebook: mobile phone providers can predict with near certainty where you will be in 24hrs time.

Most of the time, this knowledge is put to (reasonably) benign uses. It’s why the advertising we see on the internet reflects what we have been looking at hours earlier and it’s how Google Maps can find you the quickest route home, wherever you are in the world.

But, this is not always the case. In this latest data scandal, Facebook data was used to understand the issues people care about and how to use this to manipulate their voting behaviour. Another example: Twitter uses our data to filter what news appears on our timeline, re-enforcing rather than challenging our existing beliefs and opinions.