Seized Facebook Documents Reveal Firm Offered Data To Companies Despite Crackdown

Confidential emails between senior Facebook executives have been published by a Parliament select committee leading a fake news inquiry.

A 250-page cache released by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee sets out a number of key issues, including the company’s handling of user data, and details of how it provided some companies with access to data on users’ friends despite changes in 2015 to end such practices.

The documents were brought to light by US software company Six4Three, which were gathered as part of a legal case against the social network.

Internal emails between chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and vice president Justin Osofsky dating back to January 24 2013 show that the Facebook co-founder green-lit removing some rivals’ access to the social network, meaning Twitter could no longer allow people to find friends on its Vine video app.

Unless anyone raises objections, we will shut down their friends’ API access today,” Mr Osofsky allegedly wrote.

“Yup, go for it,” Mr Zuckerberg is said to have responded.

The report claims that Facebook whitelisted “certain companies” with full access to friends data, despite platform changes in 2014/15.

DCMS Committee chairman Damian Collins wrote in the documents: “It is not clear that there was any user consent for this, nor how Facebook decided which companies should be whitelisted or not.”