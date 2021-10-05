Facebook Finally Reveals What Caused Lengthy Outage Across Its Platforms

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp came back online late Monday – bringing an end to a dramatic global outage that lasted almost six hours.

The platforms, all owned by Facebook, had confirmed on Twitter that they were aware of issues and were working to resolve them after thousands of people reported outages shortly around 4pm UK time on Monday.

The sites returned around 10pm, after the largest failure ever seen by Downdetector, a website which tracks online outages.

Approximately 10.6 million issues were reported around the world.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Facebook said it believes the root cause “was a faulty configuration change” and that there is “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime”.

The social media giant continued: “The underlying cause of this outage also impacted many of the internal tools and systems we use in our day-to-day operations, complicating our attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the problem.”