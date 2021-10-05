Comedian Drops Hilarious Impression Of Facebook Rep Responding To Outage

Comedian Blaire Erskine jumped into character as a spokesperson for Facebook to address the platform’s hours-long outage on Monday, and she hilariously couldn’t have cared less.

“We here at Facebook would just like to say, I thought you deleted Facebook,” Erskine, as the spokesperson, began the 47-second clip that’s now been seen more than half a million times on Twitter alone.

“We just think it’s kind of funny that last night everybody was like #DeleteFacebook and then this morning they’re like #FacebookDown,” she said, referencing anger following whistleblower allegations made public about the company this week. “You know, because, like, which one is it? Did y’all already delete it or is it down? Because it can’t be down if you deleted it.”

Erskine mocked Facebook users for only having the platform to listen to them and fired off a MySpace-themed Zinger.

Then came the concluding punchline:

“And I guess the last thing we’d like to say, good luck remembering your mom’s birthday now, you pieces of shit.”

Watch the video here: