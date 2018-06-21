How much would you pay to join a Facebook Group? That’s the question you could soon be asking yourself after the social network revealed that it was testing a new subscription model.

The feature allows Group admins to create a ‘Premium’ sub-group that allows their existing members to access exclusive content whether it’s video tutorials, written self-help guides or even recipes.

It’s not clear how many groups have been given access to this feature, or indeed if there are any in the UK that will be able to try it out. What we do know is that the prices can range anywhere from $4.99 to $29.99 per month.