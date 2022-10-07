Lindsay Lohan is back in action in the new Netflix original Falling For Christmas Scott Everett White/Netflix

Christmas has officially come early – and Mariah Carey didn’t even have to sing a note.

On Friday afternoon, Netflix gifted the world with an early Christmas present in the form of a new trailer for Lindsay Lohan’s upcoming festive comeback, the new film Falling For Christmas.

At the beginning of the teaser, the film’s star declares: “Happy holidays, everyone. Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts. Please enjoy the trailer for my new movie Falling For Christmas, coming to Netflix this November.”

Advertisement

Christmas has come early!



Here's the trailer for Lindsay Lohan's brand new holiday rom-com Falling For Christmas , premiering November 10 pic.twitter.com/T0cD5OTiJk — Netflix (@netflix) October 7, 2022

Lindsay’s first major film role in almost a decade sees the Mean Girls star playing a spoiled hotel heiress (we wonder if any of her old pals from back in the day helped her get into character…) who finds herself struck down with amnesia and unable to remember anything about her old life after a skiing accident.”

“When people look at me all they see is the spoiled daughter of the hotel magnate,” her character laments. “I just want people to remember me for more than my last name.”

True to the camp, low-budget, festive rom-com genre, Falling For Christmas teams Lindsay up with former Glee star Chord Overstreet, whose single father character takes her in to help her rediscover herself.

Advertisement

As the trailer puts it: “Sometimes forgetting who you were means discovering who you are.”

Chord Overstreet and Lindsay Lohan Scott Everett White/Netflix

And by the way, your ears are not deceiving you. As well as returning to the acting world, the Falling For Love teaser also includes a cover of Jingle Bell Rock by the Rumors singer – yep, the same festive ditty she famously performs in Mean Girls.

We love a full circle moment.

Having now watched the two-minute trailer in full, we’re even more excited for LiLo’s comeback. And if you enjoyed Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square a couple of years ago, we reckon this is definitely going to be one for you.