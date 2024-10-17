Entertainmentliam payneOne Direction

Family Of Liam Payne Issue 'Heartbroken' Statement Over Death Of One Direction Star

"We are supporting each other the best we can."
Dayna McAlpine
By 

Senior Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor

The former One Direction singer has passed away age 31.
The former One Direction singer has passed away age 31.
John Phillips via Getty Images

The family of One Direction star Liam Payne have issued a statement following the death of the 31-year-old.

Shared through the Liam’s spokesperson, they said: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

The singer was found dead at a hotel in Buenos Aires after reportedly falling from its third story.

Liam was part of One Direction’s original line-up, formed on X Factor in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. The band went on an indefinite break in 2015, with Liam pursuing a solo career.

He shared a son called Bear with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who was a judge on X Factor.

|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot