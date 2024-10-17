Simon Cowell Cancels Britain's Got Talent Auditions Following Death Of Liam Payne

Auditions for Britain’s Got Talent have been cancelled today following the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne.

Auditions for Simon Cowell’s famed competition series were supposed to be held in Blackpool today.

The show’s producer, Freemantle UK, has not said when the trials for the 2025 series will resume.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

“Our thoughts are with Liam’s friends, family and all who loved him.”

Meanwhile, Applause Store, who sells tickets to the live Britain’s Got Talent show said: “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, BGT has decided to postpone today’s auditions in Blackpool. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The 31-year-old passed away on Wednesday 16 October after reportedly falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell put One Direction together in 2010, putting Liam with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles to form the iconic boyband.

The television personality went on to sign the band to Syco Records label with the boys going on to sell more than 70 million records worldwide and amassing a committed fandom.