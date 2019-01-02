The family of a terror suspect held over a “frenzied” New Year’s Eve stabbing in Manchester have said their “thoughts and prayers” are with the three victims.
A 25-year-old suspect was detained under the Mental Health Act on Tuesday following his arrest at Victoria Railway station.
He is currently at a “secure medical facility”, Greater Manchester Police said.
His family thanked the emergency services for their “swift response” after a couple in their 50s suffered injuries to the face and stomach.
Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and police said the man is “expected to be released in the next day or so,” while his partner will remain in hospital for longer.
Police named a British Transport Police officer who suffered stab wounds to his shoulder as Sergeant Lee Valentine, who said “instinct took over” as he ran towards the suspect.
Sgt Valentine, who is in his 30s, was on patrol at the station when he and his colleagues responded to the attack.
He has since been discharged, and in a statement described the past 48 hours as “overwhelming”.
Speaking through a solicitor, the suspect’s family said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were seriously injured, their families and friends.
“We are also eternally grateful for the swift response from the emergency services and the comfort given to those affected by fellow Mancunians and citizens.
“The GMP have informed us that our family member is currently detained under the Mental Health Act and is being treated by specialist medical staff.
What we know is that people who perhaps have an existing problem in their lives... are particularly vulnerable to be targeted, to be radicalised Sir Peter Fahy
“We are acutely aware that many, including within the media, may well have many questions to ask us. However, we have been informed by the GMP that there is an active ongoing, terrorist investigation and as such we are limited in what we can say at this stage.
“It is important that the police investigations take its course and any reports and articles avoid any assumptions, speculations and generalisations.
“We do not wish to make any further comment at this time.”
A counter-terror investigation is ongoing and on Wednesday, officers completed a search of the suspect’s home in Cheetham Hill, GMP said.
The force said in a statement: “The investigation has moved at a very fast pace and detectives are increasingly confident that the man acted alone in the final stages of the attack.
“The investigation will continue and will examine if anybody may have encouraged or assisted the man to commit the attack.”
Former GMP Chief Constable Sir Peter Fahy told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that the use of the Mental Health Act to detain the suspect did not stop it “from being a terror attack, particularly for the people involved”.
“What we know is that people who perhaps have an existing problem in their lives... are particularly vulnerable to be targeted, to be radicalised, and that is why there is much closer working between police and the mental health agencies [while] always respecting patient confidentiality.”