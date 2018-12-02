Family Of Swans Shot And Killed In 'Senseless Air Gun Attack'

A family of swans has been shot and killed in a “senseless” suspected air gun attack.

The bodies of five cygnets and both of their parents were discovered wrapped in plastic bags after they were thrown down the bank of a stream in the Kent village of Benenden.

X-ray images revealed one of the birds was peppered with pellets or shot.

Kent Police were called to the scene last Sunday and the RSPCA has launched an investigation.

The released a distressing image of a dead swan, below, as part of an appeal for information.