Look For Signs Of Dementia and Depression In Loved Ones Over Christmas, NHS Urges

Between the present opening, supersized dinners and TV specials, we should also be watching out for signs of depression and dementia in loved ones this Christmas, the NHS has advised.

Problems that may have been hidden during the year can come to the surface when families and friends get together over the festive season, NHS England expert Professor Alistair Burns said.

Previous research has indicated the nation’s mental health comes under particular stain at Christmas – a survey of UK adults by Samaritans found 50% hid their feelings at this time of year to keep others happy. A separate survey by Mind revealed nearly 60% of people with mental health problems experienced panic attacks over the festive period.

In older relatives, emotional changes can also be the first indication that someone has dementia, Professor Burns said.

