Fanny Pack Sliders And Toe Shoes: The Footwear You Never Needed

Summer’s here so that means feet are out! It’s time to shop for your new sandals and shoes that won’t hurt your feet , but it’s also a time of year when the muggy weather can make us consider style options we would never normally condone, ie. buy shoes that double up as a purse for our hooves.

Nike is about to release “fanny pack” Benassi slides with a functional purse across the toes. Somewhere to keep our change and keys when on the beach perhaps, but we can’t help but think about the potential for rubbing.

Although some have thought up other ‘appealing’ ideas for what to stash by your toes: