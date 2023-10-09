Fans Defend Dianna Agron After Photographers Berate Her For 'Blocking' View Of Sarah Jessica Parker

Dianna Agron powered through an unfortunate moment on the red carpet after photographers screamed at her for sullying their shot of Sex And The City star, Sarah Jessica Parker.
In a now-viral video shared by Pop Crave, the Glee alum and playwright Jeremy O Harris were seen chatting with guests at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala on Thursday when suddenly photographers began shouting at them to move out of the way so they could get snapshots of SJP.
“You’re blocking an important photo,” one loud voice obnoxiously says in the clip above many other blaring voices. “There’s a very important photo right behind you, please.”
As several photographers continue berating them to get out of their viewpoint, seemingly getting more irritated by their unknowingly slow pace, the loudest voice in the bunch then goes into sarcasm mode, adding: “Guys, you’re not in the way. You’re not in the way at all. You’re not in the way.”
Dianna and the others eventually caught on to the photographers’ frosty requests, and stepped to the side.
But the ridiculing moment didn’t end there.
A female voice can be heard trying to inform the loudest photographer of the bunch that the woman he shunned away was “Dianne,” making matters worse by mispronouncing her name.
“That’s Dianne,” she says in the clip, to which he asks. “Dianne who?”
“The girl from Glee,” she replied.
“I don’t know who she is,” the unidentified photographer said, brushing off her teaching moment.
In a separate clip, the seemingly same female photographer further tries to jog the other photographer’s memory of Agron by telling him that she “dated Taylor Swift”.
But yet again, he seemed baffled, only replying, “That’s weird.”
Dianna has not publicly spoken about the red carpet incident, but her fans sure as hell didn’t hesitate to defend her from the photographers after the unsavoury interaction.
Back in May, Dianna addressed the long-standing rumours that she was in a romantic relationship with Taylor, after fans became a little over-zealous with their conspiracy theories, despite having no confirmation or evidence.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Dianna dished out a subtle response to the gossip, admitting she thought it was “funny” that people thought they were hooking up.
“That is so interesting,” the actor, who got a coveted shoutout in Taylor’s girl’s night anthem, 22, said of the dating rumours. “I… I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”