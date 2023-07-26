Sarah Jessica Parker Just Made An Admission That Would Rock Carrie Bradshaw To The Core

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That in November Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

However, the woman behind the character was less of a fan, it seems.

Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted she thought the cocktails were “terrible” for years.

Appearing on iHeartPodcast’s Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi, Sarah Jessica revealed she was regularly sent cocktails by fans of the show when they say he eating out, but she could only ever bring herself to “take a sip”.

Advertisement

“I never drank cosmopolitans. [I] thought they were terrible,” SJP admitted of the cocktail, which is made from vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime.

She continued: “The ones on the show were that kind of cosmopolitan that you later learn are not the good ones. First of all, ours weren’t real, they were cranberry juice and water.

“You can go to a bar and be served a cosmopolitan that is just cranberry juice. You know, when it’s almost Bordeaux coloured? It’s, like, a pinky kind of Bordeaux…

“So kindly, people would send them over. I would say thank you and raise a glass and take a sip and think, ‘What is all the fuss about?’”

Advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in Sex And The City 2 New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

However, SJP later had somewhat of an enlightenment, and now “loves” them.

“One day someone sent a cosmopolitan over and it was opaque, pale pink, fleshy, you could see a little bit of pulp of whatever citrus had been used, with a twist, freezing cold, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a cosmopolitan. I get it now’.

“I would say I really started drinking cosmopolitans that I chose on my own and would order, I’m going to say like six, seven years ago and I love them.”

SJP added that she and her fellow Sex And The City castmates Kristen Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall didn’t expect that drinking them on the show “would turn into a thing”.

Sex And The City originally ran for six series between 1998 and 2004, with two films based on the show released in 2008 and 2010, while follow up series And Just Like That... debuted last year.