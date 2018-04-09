Trump Brands FBI's Raid On His Personal Lawyer’s Office For Stormy Daniels Documents A 'Disgrace'

Donald Trump has called an Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid of the offices of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen “a disgrace”.

Cohen has been at the centre of a controversy surrounding the payment of porn star Stormy Daniels, who has alleged that she had sex with Trump and was paid money shortly before the 2016 election to keep quiet about it.

Stephen Ryan, Cohen’s lawyer, confirmed to the New York Times that a raid had taken place and that certain “communications” had been seized.

Trump later told reporters: “I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on. We’ll see what happens. Many people have said ‘you should fire him’.”