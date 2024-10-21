'F*ck' Him: Joni Mitchell Hits Trump With Brutal Rap Diss Reminder

Joni Mitchell didn’t hold back as she slammed Donald Trump and encouraged her fans to vote in this year’s election at a show in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“’Fuck Donald Trump’ — I love that song,” the legendary singer-songwriter said, according to Billboard, in an apparent reference to YG’s 2016 rap protest song “FDT” featuring Nipsey Hussle.

Mitchell’s swipe arrived after she performed “Dog Eat Dog” — her 1985 track where she sings of those who “lie, cheat, skim, scam” — as part of her Hollywood Bowl concert.

“Snakebite evangelists and racketeers and big wig financiers,” sang Mitchell before adding, “Like Donald Trump.”

Mitchell, after concluding her performance, reiterated, “fuck Donald Trump,” and encouraged “everybody” to “get out and vote.”

“This is an important one. I wish I could vote. I’m a Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants,” she said in another apparent swipe at Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric that got an ovation from the crowd, according to Billboard.