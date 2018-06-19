Since Rana Plaza, Have Fast Fashion Retailers Actually Materially Improved Conditions For Their Workers?

On June 3rd, The Tomicks played an anti fast fashion gig outside the Primark by Tottenham Court Road tube station on Oxford Street in London. The set list included “Candlelight” and “Big Mistake”, alongside covers of protest anthems from the late 1960s and early 1970s such as “Come Together”, “Have You Ever Seen The Rain?” and “Imagine”. This protest was called #FckFastFashion and is just the beginning of a series of similar peaceful demonstrations against fast fashion retailers whose ethos undermines our beautiful planet and its people. Why was the decision made to take to the streets of London to rally against this apparently unstoppable fashion phenomenon? It comes down to three key questions.

What do fast fashion retailers think about the environmental impact of the attitude of treating clothing as quickly disposable, which they clearly promote through their pricing structure and collection release cycles, which has resulted in the industry becoming the world’s second most polluting, with billions of tonnes of discarded garments in landfill? There might have been some level of progress but the fact remains that such is the level of waste being produced by fast fashion that we may never reach the utopia of a “quality quantity equilibrium”. It is also becoming increasingly likely that by as early as 2030 natural resources will have become so jeopardised that any move towards a more sustainable future will be near impossible. Millennials are tiring of the ethos of brands like H&M and Forever 21 and that thrift shops are thriving but they then highlight that this is partly due to the success of rivals such as ASOS and Missguided whose supply chain times are as low as one week. This does not point to a much needed change of attitude to clothing consumption. The pressure to constantly be seen in something new is as pervasive and entrenched in Western society as it ever was, the grim reality being that the gross exploitation of the world and its resources means that no Instagram addicted adolescent need suffer the unthinkable “FOMO” that would be induced as a result of wearing something twice due to the fact fast fashion is so cheap. This mass produced clothing is of such decreased quality it will invariably inherently have a shorter life cycle and, therefore, will not be recycled but end up in landfill.