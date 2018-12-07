Fears Of A Christmas Blood Shortage, As One In 10 Donors Missed Appointments Last Year

December’s a busy time in the social calendar. After a few too many nights out and weeks of burning the candle at both ends, you might feel compelled to cancel other engagements. But whatever you do, please don’t cancel your blood donation appointments. That’s the message NHS Blood and Transplant is sharing this Christmas, as well as a warning that missed appointments could severely hit blood stocks. Around one in four appointments to give blood were cancelled by donors at too short notice in the week before Christmas last year. Meanwhile one in 10 people simply failed to turn up for their appointment altogether.

NHS Blood and Transplant said a serious drop in donations could affect the supply of blood to the tens of thousands of people in England who will need transfusions over the festive period as treatment for a blood condition or cancer, or due to surgery, childbirth or an accident. Donors who need to cancel are being asked to give at least three days notice so the slot can be given to someone else. Permanent donor centres in cities and towns have the best appointment availability. Donors who are unable to find an appointment at their local community venue are being urged to keep checking, as cancellations mean slots can become available at short notice.