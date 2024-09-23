Alleged Would-Be Trump Assassin Wrote Letter Stating Intent To Kill Him: Feds

An alleged letter from Ryan Routh stating his intent to kill Donald Trump in September 2024. U.S. Justice Department

Ahead of a detention hearing on Monday, federal prosecutors revealed that Ryan Wesley Routh, the 58-year-old man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his golf course in Florida, allegedly wrote a letter months earlier declaring his intent to kill the former president.

The note was a focal point for prosecutors urging a judge to detain Routh ahead of trial following the September 15 incident.

The letter — which was addressed “Dear World” — states plainly that it was “an assassination attempt on Donald Trump” and continued with an apology, stating he was “so sorry I failed you” and “I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster.”

Court records obtained by HuffPost on Monday indicate that witnesses told investigators Routh left a box at the home of a witness containing the ammunition as well as a metal pipe, phones and the letter months ago.

Prosecutors allege that a Secret Service agent said he spotted the long black barrel of a rifle sticking out from the trees just ahead of the holes where the former president was playing golf earlier this month at his West Palm Beach club. Routh was seen fleeing the scene by a witness and then driving away.

He was arrested the same day after police spotted him driving a black Nissan Xterra SUV with a Florida license plate on a nearby highway. He was alone in the vehicle. Sheriffs told reporters that he was emotionless when he was pulled over. He was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon as well as a possessing a firearm where the serial number has been obliterated.

Additional charges could be possible in the days ahead.

According to prosecutors, the box that was left at the home of the “civilian witness” was not opened until after Routh was arrested.

Amid the apologies, Routh is accused of writing “It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

“Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a US president,” Routh allegedly wrote.

Prosecutors say Routh was convicted of felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, or a “binary explosive device,” in December 2002 while living in Greensboro, North Carolina. In 2020, he was charged on multiple counts of possession of stolen goods, also felonies.

When Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department officers stopped Routh this month they said they found six cell phones, one of which contained a Google search of “how to travel from Palm Beach County to Mexico.”

They also said they found a dozen pairs of gloves, a Hawaii driver’s license in the Routh’s name; a passport in his name; and a “handwritten list” of dates and venues where Trump was expected to be throughout August, September and October.

Police also said they found “a notebook with dozens of pages filled with names and phone numbers pertaining to Ukraine, discussions about how to join combat on behalf of Ukraine, and notes criticising the governments of China and Russia.”