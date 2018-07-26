Feeling Dizzy When You Stand Up Could Indicate Stroke Risk In Later Life

Feeling faint, dizzy or lightheaded when standing up might mean you’re at greater risk of stroke or dementia in older age, according to a new study.

Dizziness can be caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure called orthostatic hypotension, researchers said, and it’s this drop among middle-aged people which has been linked to both illnesses.

A major study involving 11,700 people found those with orthostatic hypotension had a 54% higher risk of developing dementia and twice the risk of ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blood clot in the brain, than those who did not have it.