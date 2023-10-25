Jonathan Bailey’s Long-Awaited New Drama Is Almost Upon Us – Here's The Lowdown On Fellow Travelers

Jonathan Bailey as Tim Laughlin and Matt Bomer as Hawkins Fuller in Fellow Travelers Ben Mark Holzberg/SHOWTIME

Later this month, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is set to return to the small-screen in a new queer adaptation of Fellow Travelers.

The eight-hour mini-series will see Jonathan and his co-star Matt Bomber dive into an epic, but volatile love-story set after World War II that documents one of the darkest periods in LGBTQ+ history.

It’s based on Thomas Mallon’s novel of the same name and is swiftly becoming one of the most anticipated shows of the year, especially after it debuted to a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fellow Travelers...

What’s the plot of Fellow Travelers?

The synopsis for Fellow Travelers describes the series as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington.”

The two men from different worlds Tim Laughlin (Bailey) and Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) “begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on ‘subversives and sexual deviants’” as the drama dives headfirst into this bleak time in American LGBTQ+ history.

It continues: “Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus Lucy, and Frankie – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fuelled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

Who is in the Fellow Travelers cast?

Jonathan takes on the role of Tim, a “young man brimming with idealism and religious faith” even after the war, while Matt stars as Hawkins – a man who “maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes” career in politics.

Alongside the lead actors, the ensemble features Get Out’s Allison Williams as Lucy Smith, The Walking Dead’s Jelani Alladin as Marcus Hooks, My Policeman’s Linus Roache as senator Wesley Smith, Will Brill as Roy Cohn, Chris Bauer as senator Joseph R. McCarthy, Noah J. Ricketts as Frankie and Christine Horne as Jean Kerr.

(L-R): Matt Bomer as Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller, Jonathan Bailey as Tim, Allison Williams as Lucy, Jelani Alladin as Marcus and Noah J. Ricketts as Frankie Kurt Iswarienko/SHOWTIME

What has everyone been saying about Fellow Travelers?

After the press screenings, there has been a wave of positive reviews for Fellow Travellers ahead of it’s release.

Variety wrote: “The inherent heaviness of Fellow Travelers is alleviated by Bomer and Bailey’s electric chemistry. Hawk and Tim’s relationship shifts over the decades, but their erotic intimacy and attraction reverberate off the screen, showcasing a euphoric and profoundly moving connection despite its flaws.”

The series has 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes Courtesy of SHOWTIME

Entertainment Weekly added: “This somewhat didactic detour dilutes the emotional strength of Travelers′ back half, but the bittersweet allure of Hawk and Tim’s ill-fated connection sustains until the end. Lessons aside, it’s the lovers’ personal history — and the painful truths they learn about themselves — that linger.”

Time said: ”Nested within a case study of gay political life in the second half of the 20th century are eight episodes of gorgeous romantic drama in a medium that rarely seems suited to the genre.”

The Standard wrote: “Fellow Travelers is possibly the glossiest gay series we’ve yet been given, and it takes time to crack that shiny carapace. The story is told with traditional Hollywood plotting, lighting and pristine glamour.”

When is Fellow Travellers released?

The first episode of the eight-part mini series will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Saturday 28 October in the UK – a day after it debuts in the US.

Is there a trailer?