Female Solicitors Outnumber Their Male Colleagues For The First Time Ever

Peter Cade via Getty Images There is now more women solicitors than men in a landmark moment for the profession

Female solicitors now outnumber their male colleagues for the first time ever in England and Wales, according to new Law Society figures.

A 4% increase in those qualifying last year mean there are now 366 more women in the profession - at 69,995 - than men, who total 69,629.

The landmark moment comes in the centenary year of the first woman being admitted to the roll of solicitors in England and Wales, and as a number of prominent law firms in the capital have been embroiled in sexual harassment claims.

Law firms have also faced pressure around the gender pay gap, with some firms failing to release figures on equal pay, while others have exceeded the national aggregate median of men earning 18.4% more per hour.

Law Society president Joe Egan said: “With more women than men and a steadily growing proportion of solicitors from a black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background, it is more important than ever the profession recognises and rewards talent equally.”

Egan said every step “towards greater equality” would benefit businesses, clients and solicitors and was something the society had actively promoted through its diversity charter and other measures.

He added: “An important foundation is transparency, and this includes gender pay gap reporting. The Law Society supports the inclusion of partner pay alongside employee pay data in gender pay gap reporting as an important step towards greater equality.

“This will give firms a useful benchmark and enable an evidence-based action plan to tackle inequalities.”

Women now make up 50.1% of the 139,624 Practice Certificate (PC) holders, 48% of the 93,155 solicitors working in private practice and accounted for 61.6% of new admissions in 2016/17.

Female PC holders are also on average five years younger than their male counterparts.