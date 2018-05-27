The landslide victory for the ‘Yes’ campaign marked a monumental moment in Ireland’s history and most importantly - for women.
As people went to the polls to cast their votes in the abortion referendum on Friday, and waited for the result on Saturday - many did so displaying badass feminist style.
Here’s our pick of the best that summed up the outcome - a resounding ‘Yes’.
1) This style queen celebrating the result
We love her ‘Repealed’ hat and outfit co-ordination.
2) This WONDER-ful denim jacket
Gal Gadot would be proud.
3) This bag
Message totes says it all.
4) This tee 🖕🏻
Another item that gets straight to the point.
5) This embellished jumper
LOVE.
6) More DIY fashion
This dress “takes the biscuit”.
7) The trademark ‘REPEAL’ sweaters
This group of ‘Yes’ voters absolutely rocked them.
8) This personalised tee with the classic ‘Repeal’ necklace
Looks like Louise only wants to be friendly with ‘Yes’ voters 🔥
9) This breastfeeding mumma rocking a ‘Yes’ tee
Absolute babe 🤱🏻
10) And this pregnant mum-to-be wearing a ‘Tá’ top
‘This is the future.’
11) And we couldn’t leave out this ‘Yes’ ‘castcosy’
I think we can guess how she cast her vote... And there’s those ‘Repeal’ necklaces again.