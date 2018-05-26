As the results of the historic abortion referendum trickled in on Saturday and the scale of the landslide victory for the Yes campaign dawned, there were scenes of jubilation across the country from women and men who had fought to repeal the restrictive eighth amendment.

Speaking at a vote count centre at the Dublin Royal Society, Sarah Ross, who is heavily pregnant and had helped count ballots, said the result made her feel positive for the future. “My baby will grow up in an Ireland where healthcare for women is not compromised.”

Nearby, Yes campaigner Dr Peter Boylan said he was “very relieved” and felt vindicated. “It’s a wonderful day for Irish women,” he said.

In Dublin in particular, where early counts suggested residents had voted overwhelming in favour of legalising abortion, there were emotional scenes after the anti-abortion campaign conceded defeat.

In the Portobello area of Dublin, a mural to Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old woman who died in 2012 after being denied an abortion, was adorned on Saturday with messages of remembrance, with people flocking to the site to pay their respects.

One message read: “Sorry we were too late for you, but we are here now. We didn’t forget you.”

Impromptu songs and dances could be seen on streets across the city. One group got together with a guitar and belted out a rendition of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’, but replacing the refrain with “don’t stop, repealing”.

At the Temple Bar gallery, hundreds of post-it notes with messages of joy and support appeared on an outside wall, with one reading: “Yes for women, yes for compassion, yes for care, yes for choice.”

In County Meath, the Employment Minister Regina Doherty has said she was feeling very emotional on Saturday morning, telling RTE Radio there were people at her voting centre who were crying because of the wave of emotion around the issue.

“We’ve woken up into a country where no longer will couples who receive awful diagnoses be taken away from their own families and their own doctors,” Doherty said.

“Young women who genuinely are in crisis and have made those decisions in the past can now do it with their own doctor and maybe explore other options that they might not have done before.”