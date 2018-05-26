The spokesman for Ireland’s anti-abortion campaign Save The 8th, has conceded his side has lost the referendum as early polling data suggests 7 out of 10 voters backed reform.

In a statement, communications director John McGuirk said: “The unborn child no longer has a right to life recognised by the Irish state. Shortly, legislation will be introduced that will allow babies to be killed in our country. We will oppose that legislation.”

“Every time an unborn child has his or her life ended in Ireland, we will oppose that, and make our voices known.”

The statement came as counting got under way in Ireland’s historic abortion referendum. At the Royal Dublin Society, where counting started at 9am, the mood in the Yes camp was of exhausted jubilance, and as news of Save The 8th’s statement, cheers echoed around the hall.

Reacting to the exit polls on Friday night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, a vocal proponent of liberalisation, tweeted: “It’s looking like we will make history.”

On Saturday, as the scale of the victory began to emerge, Varadkar tweeted the landslide vote to repeal in his own constituency of Dublin West.

In Dublin Central, 92% of people voted to repeal the eight amendment, which currently ensures abortions are banned unless a woman’s life is in immediate danger.