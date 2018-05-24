The Irish Abortion Referendum: What The Vote Is About, And Why It Matters

What is the Irish abortion referendum about?

Ireland’s abortion referendum will decide whether the country’s strict abortion laws should be relaxed.

Voters will be given the chance to vote yes or no on whether the Eighth Amendment to the country’s constitution should be repealed, opening the doors for the government to pass legislation making abortion legal.

The Eighth Amendment currently says the unborn child and the mother have an equal right to life.

Under the country’s new laws if the amendment is repealed, women in Ireland could legally obtain an abortion within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and up to 24 weeks in cases where the woman’s life or health was at risk.

Terminations would also be allowed if the unborn baby had a fatal abnormality.

What are Ireland’s current abortion laws?

Under Ireland’s current abortion laws, terminating a pregnancy is effectively illegal.

While Irish politicians voted to allow terminations under “limited circumstances” in 2013, including when the mother’s life is under threat as a result of the pregnancy, just 25 legal abortions were carried out in Ireland in 2016.

Women who obtain an illegal abortion in Ireland can face up to 14 years imprisonment.

Expectant mothers are, however, allowed to travel abroad to terminate their pregnancies. In 2016, 3,265 Irish women made the journey from Ireland to the UK for the procedure.