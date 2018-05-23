Irish Women (And Men) Explain Why They Are Travelling Home To Vote Yes To Abortion

Laura Mahon is one of the many of Irish expats returning home this week to take part in an historic referendum which could liberalise Ireland’s strict abortion laws.

If the “yes” vote wins on Saturday, it would see Ireland change the law and allow abortions within 12 weeks of pregnancy without restriction, and in exceptional cases, between 12 and 24 weeks.

Terminations are currently only allowed in the Irish Republic when the life of the mother is at risk, including from suicide, and the maximum penalty for accessing an illegal abortion is 14 years in prison.

As a staunch supporter of the “yes” campaign, Mahon, a speech and language therapy masters student in London, was nearly deprived of her chance to cast her vote – until the kindness of a stranger prevailed.

“When I was finally able to secure the day off to get home to vote, my heart dropped when I saw the price of flights for that day. I had €9 in my bank account and flights were coming in around €200,” she said.

Help arrived via social media. Mahon joined the Abroad For Yes Facebook group, and posted a message to explain she was struggling to afford the flight.

Mahon, who is originally from Waterford, said: “Within minutes, an amazing woman living in Toronto messaged me and asked if she could pay for my flights as she can’t make it home to vote herself.”

“I was completely lost for words and could not stop crying,” she said.