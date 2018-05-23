Irish women who cannot take part in the country’s historic abortion referendum on Friday because they live abroad are calling on friends and family back home to vote “Yes” on their behalf.

Voters are expected to turn out in droves for the highly-charged referendum – the country’s sixth on the issue.

The vote will decide whether Ireland’s highly-restrictive eighth amendment of the constitution, which affords foetuses and pregnant mothers the same right to life, is repealed.

However, while thousands of people from the Irish diaspora are travelling home to cast their votes in the referendum, those who have lived outside of Ireland for more than 18 months are barred from taking part.

As a result, Irish women from around the globe hoping that abortion will legalised have been sharing messages of support and encouragement for those voting to repeal, under the banner #BeMyYes on Twitter.