Fertility Rates Are Falling Around The World, But Is It Good Or Bad News?

The number of children that women around the world are giving birth to has fallen so much that some countries are facing a “baby bust”, new data suggests – meaning there are insufficient children born to maintain their population size.

We all know the expression “baby boomers”, the generation born after the second world war when the birth rate spiked – and now the scourge of millennials for their free education, affordable homes and early retirement age.

Globally in 1950, women were giving birth to an average of 4.7 children in their lifetime, according to the research published in The Lancet. By 2017, the fertility rate was almost half that amount, at 2.4 children per woman and in some countries, the average number per woman is now just one child.

Improved access to contraception, working opportunities and ultimately, more choice for women is thought to be behind the falling rates, but a society where there are “more grandparents than grandchildren” could be problematic.

The researchers highlight that an ageing population with fewer children could have social and economic impacts – after all, children are needed in order to care for older generations, either directly or indirectly via taxes.