Few Brits Think Brexit Has Been Good For Anything Five Years After Quitting The EU

Brexit supporters gather during a rally in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. via Associated Press

Most Brits, including those who voted to leave the European Union, cannot think of any Brexit benefits exactly five years after the UK’s departure, a new poll shows.

The UK narrowly voted to exit the EU by 52% to 48% in 2016 and officially left the bloc on January 31, 2020 amid a raft of promises from Leave campaigners.

Advertisement

But exactly five years on, pollsters at YouGov found few voters think Brexit has been good for anything.

Respondents were given a list of 18 topics and asked how positive or negative an impact Brexit has had on them.

The “control that the UK has over its own laws” received the most positive rating, but with just 31% of voters believing Brexit has made the situation better.

Advertisement

Less than a quarter - 23% - said the UK’s ability to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic had been helped by Brexit.

However, no more than 11% of Brits said Brexit has been beneficial in any other area.

Instead, those surveyed were much more likely to say that Brexit has had a negative impact on the country.

Nearly two-thirds - 65% - said it had been bad for the UK economy, with 64% saying it has had a negative impact on British businesses.

Advertisement

Some 67% said Brexit has had a negative impact on the cost of living, while 52% said it had been bad for the NHS.

Unsurprisingly, 0% of Remain voters said Brexit had a positive impact on them, compared to 74% negative and 22% who said they had no impact.

Meanwhile, most Leave voters said it had zero effect on them (57%), while 17% said it was positive and 19% said it was negative.

Advertisement

Five years on, few Britons think Brexit has been good for anything



% saying Brexit has had a positive impact on...

Control the UK has over its laws: 31%

UK's ability to respond to COVID-19: 23%

British politics: 12%

UK's level of international trade: 11%

British businesses: 11%… pic.twitter.com/nAN81yOHHd — YouGov (@YouGov) January 31, 2025

The findings come after other polling found 55% of Brits think the UK was wrong to vote to leave in 2016 and the same proportion think they would support rejoining the EU.

PM Keir Starmer has made it clear he does not want to undo Brexit.

In August, he said he was “absolutely clear” that the government wanted to reset relations with Europe.

Advertisement

But he added: “We do not have plans for a youth mobility scheme but do have plans for closer relationship between us and the EU.”

He continued: “That does not involve reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union.

“But it does mean a closer relationship on a number of fronts, including the economy, including defence, including exchanges.”