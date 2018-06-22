Supplied Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner star in Wind River, above, a R-15 film that the British Board of Film Classification is using to assess viewers thoughts on the need to reclassify movies featuring sexual violence

Films featuring scenes of rape or sexual violence could be restricted to adults following growing public concerns in the wake of the #MeToo movement, reports suggest.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) is said to have conducted preliminary research showing increasing concerns around the depiction of sexual violence and its availability to teenage audiences, The Times reported on Friday.

The initial finding were said to have been outlined on Thursday by the BBFC’s chief executive, David Austin, at a conference organised by the NSPCC.

If the finding is confirmed during the next stage of research, the newspaper said, the BBFC board will raise its age rating for films, DVDs and websites that deal with rape, from 15 to 18.

The board is consulting with 10,000 people to check that its classifications reflect public opinion, something it does every five years.

The Times said the first part of the survey asked panels of adults and teenagers to view scenes from two 15-rated films that feature rape themes.

One was Wind River, a contemporary western that includes a scene showing the rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman.

The other is, The Innocents. The French film is set in a Polish convent in 1945 where several of the nuns were raped by Russian soldiers.

“The response was [that those surveyed] think perhaps 18 should be the appropriate classification for such content,” The Times quoted Austin as saying.

The BBFC has not yet responded to a request for comment.