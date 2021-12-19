27 Unmissable Films To Watch On TV Over The Festive Period

Shutterstock/Disney

After what was undoubtedly one of the most exhausting years in living memory, it will no doubt come as a relief that the way Christmas and Boxing Day have fallen in 2021 means we’re in for a bumper string of Bank Holidays.

More days off means more time to sit at home watching films, and this year there are some real corkers to tune in for.

Advertisement

Here’s our guide to the most unmissable of the lot – plus who they’re such ideal viewing for...

Moana

Advertisement

Shutterstock

When’s it on? 20 December at 3.05pm on BBC One

Perfect for: When you’re sick to death of the British winter weather and are in dire need of some sunny escapism… even if the scenic view in question is completely CGI.

Advertisement

Crazy Rich Asians

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? 22 December at 10.35pm on BBC One

Perfect for: If you’re in the mood for a rom-com, but you’re not quite near enough to Christmas to break out The Holiday and Love Actually.

Die Hard

Advertisement

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? 22 December on at 10.45pm on BBC One

Perfect for: Those with strong feelings about whether Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas film, who feel like proving a point to anyone in the immediate vicinity.

Matilda

Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? 23 December at 5.10pm on Channel 4

Perfect for: Let’s be honest, when’s it not the “perfect” time for the cosiness and magic of Matilda?

The Holiday

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? 23 December at 11pm on ITV

Perfect for: Getting the ball rolling on a few days’ worth of non-stop Christmas films and TV specials with a comfort film you’ve seen a million times before.

Frozen

Disney

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 1.30pm on BBC One

Advertisement

Perfect for: Anyone who has some little ones that you might need to distract while you do some last-minute Christmas wrapping.

It’s A Wonderful Life

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 2pm on Channel 4

Perfect for: If you’ve got a couple of hours free to have your heart broken and then put back together again.

Christmas With The Kranks

Zade Rosenthal/Columbia/Revolution/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 2.15pm on Channel 5

Perfect for: That moment the dysfunction levels reach new highs, and you need to remind yourself that it could be worse.

Home Alone

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 6pm on Channel 4

Perfect for: When nothing says Christmas quite like watching an intruder getting smacked in the face with a paint can.

Advertisement

Don’t Look Up

NIKO TAVERNISENIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

When’s it on? Christmas Eve on Netflix

Perfect for: If you’ve well and truly reached your tolerance for festive cheer, and need a bit of a break from it all.

Meet Me In St Louis

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 12.50pm on BBC Two

Perfect for: Those who understand that no one is ever going to top Judy’s version of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Mary Poppins Returns

Jay Maidment/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 3.10pm on BBC One

Perfect for: The whole family, which makes it the perfect Christmas Day watch. And trust us, even the most cynical fans of the original 1964 classic will be charmed by this star-studded modern follow-up.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Advertisement

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 3.15pm on Channel 5

Perfect for: Those who think they’ve overcome their childhood fear of the Child Catcher (spoiler alert, you probs haven’t).

Love Actually

Peter Mountain/Universal/Dna/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 10.40pm on ITV

Perfect for: When everyone is starting to wind down and you can finally put your festive fave on without any interruptions.

Slumdog Millionaire

Celador Films/Pathe International/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 12.20am on Channel 4

Perfect for: When you’re absolutely not ready to call it a night, and a critically-acclaimed Oscar-nominated film is as good a reason to stay up as any.

Paddington

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 4.20pm on BBC One

Advertisement

Perfect for: Literally everyone, so whoever you happen to be spending Boxing Day with, this is a great one to sit them in front of.

Sister Act

Suzanne Hanover/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 5.10pm on Channel 5

Perfect for: Anyone in need of a really big laugh.

Dirty Dancing

Vestron/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 8pm on Channel 5

Perfect for: One maaaassive nostalgia trip.

A Star Is Born

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? 27 December at 10.05am on BBC Two

Perfect for: Anyone who feels like using the Bank Holiday as an excuse to dive into some classic cinema. Trust us, this is a brilliant place to start.

Advertisement

My Fair Lady

Snap/Shutterstock

When’s it on? 27 December at 1.10pm on Channel 5

Perfect for: Anyone who wants to see the above outfit in motion (which, we assume, is everyone).

Misery

Castle Rock/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? 28 December at 11.15pm on Channel 4

Perfect for: If four days’ worth of Christmas cheer has got you in drastic need of the antidote to all things festive.

Inside Out

Inside Out Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

When’s it on? 29 December at 1.40pm on BBC One

Perfect for: When you need a bit of Pixar magic in your life.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Advertisement

Absolutely Fabulous Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? 29 December at 12.55am on BBC Two

Perfect for: If you’ve been a bit naughty over Christmas and need to watch people being even naughtier to make you feel better.

Judy

David Hindley/BBC Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? 30 December at 9pm on BBC Two

Perfect for: If you’ve enjoyed Meet Me In St Louis and A Star Is Born and feel like learning a bit more about the woman at the centre of them all.

The Lost Daughter

YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX Â© 20

When’s it on? 31 December on Netflix

Perfect for: Anyone who wants to end 2021 with a whole lot of draaaamaa.

Coco

Disney/Pixar/Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? New Year’s Eve at 2.40pm on BBC One.

Advertisement

Perfect for: Anyone who wants to end 2021 with one last massive cry.

Spectre

Jonathan Olley/Columbia/Eon/Danjaq/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? New Year’s Eve at 9pm on ITV