Finnish PM Sanna Marin's 'Pretty Wild' Night Out Causes Wave Of Twitter Joy

Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, has faced some backlash after a video of her dancing with her friends was released – but Twitter is absolutely here for it.

Marin, who was the world’s youngest prime minister when she was elected at 34 in 2019, was seen partying with well-known Finnish personalities from politicians to media anchors, in footage shared on Instagram this week.

She can be seen dancing and joking around with a crowd in several different clips which went viral.

Some people in the Finnish media claim they could hear people in the background talking about cocaine – leading an MP from Marin’s coalition partner Centre Party, to call for the prime minister to take a drug test.

But in a press conference on Thursday, Marin refused such a test, and said she was only drinking – and not heavily.

“I danced, sang, and partied – perfectly legal things. And I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve seen or known of others [using drugs].”

She attacked the person who leaked the videos too, saying: “I trusted that since the videos are private and published at a private event, they would not be published. It feels bad that they have been published.”

The prime minister continued: “I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age.”

Despite some backlash, it seems like most people on Twitter felt the same.

After the Ukrainian victory, I’m going to be partying so hard that even @MarinSanna will be jealous. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 18, 2022

Finding it hard to decide if @MarinSanna or @kajakallas is the cooler PM. In any case, no Russian tourists will be invited to their parties ... to any parties in their countries for that matter. — Eerik N Kross (@EerikNKross) August 18, 2022

Seems the Internet is upset today at Finland’s PM Sanna Marin for going to a party, dancing to music and enjoying herself outside work.



Maybe she should have invaded a neighboring country, embezzled some money and spread hate and xenophobia instead… — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 18, 2022

I’m willing to bet Sanna Marin spends less time in the club than Trump spent golfing or Bolsonaro spends in the hospital https://t.co/25oBIhSxdi — Matthew Downhour (@MatthewDownhour) August 18, 2022

"I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things" - @MarinSanna explaining why she shouldn't have to explain herself.



🇫🇮 Frankly I wish I got invited to parties like this, looks like a lot of fun (but ei kiitos to the Jaloviina, thank you very much!) https://t.co/azL5Jgh3ua — David Mac Dougall (@davidmacdougall) August 18, 2022

So, Finland’s 36-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin has a life. — Gianmarco Gabrieli (@gabrieligm) August 18, 2022

Why are people so obsessed with Sanna Marin partying? — Cristina Maza (@CrisLeeMaza) August 18, 2022

Boring Nerds From Around The World Condemn Sanna Marin For Having Friends, A Life pic.twitter.com/cOiUprlkIP — Le Chou News (@LeChouNews) August 18, 2022

Dancing is cool and we should all probably do it more. Kudos to Sanna Marin. — Karl Mathiesen (@KarlMathiesen) August 18, 2022

People are actually mad at Sanna Marin for having friends and having some semblance of a fun social life. 🤦‍♂️



You all genuinely need help. — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) August 18, 2022

And she's a great dancer and lover of rock music too. I'd party with @MarinSanna any day of the week. https://t.co/C8CCSXRE21 — Paul Niland (@PaulNiland) August 18, 2022

In all seriousness, Finnish PM Sanna Marin is a relentless fighter for my values: resisting Russian imperialism and partying deep into the night. Other leaders should follow her example.@MarinSanna pic.twitter.com/C2FEIZSi6d — Pro-Abortion (@jeffstrabone) August 18, 2022

A few accounts even compared it to UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who has been caught dancing in public on several occasions and who was fined for attending an illegal party during lockdown.

I don't get why Sanna Marin bothered/dared to dance privately when she could have embraced a more public display of this form of art. E.g. pic.twitter.com/AKXN355dE0 — D. Anca Cretu (@dacretu) August 18, 2022

Jeez, can you imagine if our greatest worry about our PM is that he liked kicking back with friends without even breaking the law to do so? How is this even news? https://t.co/wYjFHs2A9H — Lysistrata's Stone Phallus (@LUBOttom) August 18, 2022

Marin caused a similar stir last December when she had a night out after someone else in the Finnish government tested positive for Covid.

She apologised at the time, and said she missed the text about the positive test because it had gone to her work phone, which she did not take with her on the night out.

As soon as she read the message the following morning, she tested herself and was negative for Covid.

But, she wrote on Facebook that she should have double-checked the guidance, saying: “I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that.”