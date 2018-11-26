The jury in the trial of a Labour MP accused of lying to avoid a speeding charge has been dismissed after failing to reach a verdict.

Fiona Onasanya, 35, allegedly colluded with her brother Festus to escape prosecution for doing 41mph in a 30mph zone on July 24 last year.

A Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) was sent back to authorities claiming a Russian man was behind the wheel of her Nissan Micra when it was clocked speeding in the village of Thorney, near Peterborough.

But inquiries revealed he was in Russia with his parents at the time.

Festus Onasanya, 33, from Cambridge, has admitted three charges of perverting the course of justice, including over the 24 July incident.

His sister, who was elected to Parliament in June last year, denies one charge of perverting the course of justice.

Onasanya has told jurors she had assumed she was in Westminster at the time of the speeding offence and left the NIP at her mother’s house in Cambridge, for whoever had borrowed her Nissan Micra to fill in.