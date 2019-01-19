Firefighters Rescue Woman Who Got Stuck Up Tree Trying To Save Her Cat

A cat owner who climbed a tree to rescue her pet found herself in the same boat after she also became stuck and had to be saved by firefighters.

Maria Parry’s husband was forced to dial 999 after she became stranded 12 feet up the tree while trying to rescue her cat, Harry.

The nursery nurse, 34, who is scared of heights, tracked down Harry on Thursday, three days after he went missing from her house in Fareham, Hampshire.

She said: “I heard this meow, this scared meow, so I went over to the neighbour’s garden and saw him in the tree.